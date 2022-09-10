SIIMA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Yash and Vijay Deverakonda light up the star-studded event

New Delhi: The largest and most viewed film awards show in South India celebrated the cinematic excellence in Telugu and Kannada films for the 2021 edition of the awards in Bengaluru on 10th September, 2022.

Elevating the grandeur and glamour of the tenth edition of SIIMA, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh marked his electrifying presence at the event along with some of the biggest stars of Telugu and Kannada cinema including Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. While Allu Arjun is gearing up for the sequel of Pushpa franchise ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, Vijay Deverakonda made his first appearance after his first pan-India film ‘Liger’ failed at the box office.

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has received the highest number of nominations in Telugu films this year. Directed by Sukumar, the film was a blockbuster at the box office. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Director Sukumar also arrived at the event along with his wife Thabitha Bandreddi.

Mounted on a large scale, the extravagant event has been curated by Brinda Prasad Adusumilli and Vishnu Induri, for a span of two days in Bengaluru. While the first day, i.e. 10th September hosted the winners of the Telugu and Kannada cinema, 11th September would honour the victories of the Tamil and Malayalam films.

Earlier, Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, chairperson of SIIMA announced the nominations for the films released in the 4 South Indian Languages- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The winners of the awards have been chosen by an online voting system.