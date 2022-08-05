New Delhi: South film 'Sita Ramam' which has been making quite a buzz since its trailer dropped has opened in theatres today. The movie starring Dulquer Salman, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles has already got the fans falling over it. Twitterati who went for opening shows are praising the movie and they took to social media to share their reviews of the film.

#SitaRamam Review:



Classic Romantic Drama#DulquerSalmaan & #MrunalThakur are terrific & their chemistry#RashmikaMandanna & others were too good



Music & BGM will be remembered for long



Cinematography



Hanu Delivers This Time



Rating:/5#SitaRamamReview pic.twitter.com/ar8NsI1kbN — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 4, 2022

Excellent Positive Reviews Pouring For This Epic Love Story Film #SitaRamam #DulquerSalmaan Delivered Another Soul-ful Romantic Movie

It'll be the first 100 Cr gross movie for him..#MrunalThakur #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/kkfS2nhji0 August 5, 2022

Sita Ramam Team, @dulQuer And Telugu Audience Right Now



Congrats All @dulQuer kunjikka @mrunal0801 you stole our heart @hanurpudi you're a hero sir And Thanks To All Audience And Fans#SitaRamam #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/OzoIsRxe5U — DQ (@DQ01498123) August 5, 2022

These are just some of the reactions from the fans, and adding to that the early reviews from critics have also been positive for the movie. Sita Ramam is a romantic drama that tells the story of Sita and Rama's love affair. It is set against the backdrop of wars in the 60s.

The movie is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and has been produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and and Swapna Cinema. It has been written by Hanu Raghavapudi and Raj Kumar Kandamudi.

The film marks the debut of Mrunal Thakur in South films.