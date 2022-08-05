NewsEntertainmentRegional
'Sita Ramam' the movie starring actors Dulquer Salman,Rashmika Mandanna has released in cinema today. The film aslo marks the south debut of actress Mrunal Thakur.

Aug 05, 2022

New Delhi: South film 'Sita Ramam' which has been making quite a buzz since its trailer dropped has opened in theatres today. The movie starring Dulquer Salman, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles has already got the fans falling over it. Twitterati who went for opening shows are praising the movie and they took to social media to share their reviews of the film.

 

These are just some of the reactions from the fans, and adding to that the early reviews from critics have also been positive for the movie. Sita Ramam is a romantic drama that tells the story of Sita and Rama's love affair. It is set against the backdrop of wars in the 60s.

The movie is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and has been produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and and Swapna Cinema. It has been written by Hanu Raghavapudi and Raj Kumar Kandamudi. 

The film marks the debut of Mrunal Thakur in South films.

