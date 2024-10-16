Snakes & Ladders Trailer: Rana Daggubati Unveils Official Telugu Trailer Of Dark Humour Thriller Series

New Delhi: Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati, renowned for his powerful performances, took to social media to share his excitement as he unveiled the official Telugu trailer of Original series, Snakes & Ladders, an upcoming dark humour thriller series set to premiere worldwide on Prime Video on October 18.

Curated by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A Stone Bench Production), the Tamil Original series is created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis. The nine-episode series features Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Suryakumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles. The show follows a gripping narrative where danger lurks at every turn, much like the classic game it draws inspiration from.

The actor captioned his social media post: "DANGER awaits at every step. Ee Vaikuntapaali aata chudadaniki meeru siddhama? (are you ready to watch this Snakes & Ladders game) Trailer Out Now." With its intense storyline and thrilling suspense, Snakes & Ladders is already building buzz as one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

The first dark-humour thriller series in Tamil from Prime Video, Snakes & Ladders, will be exclusively available on the service in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide from October 18 in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.