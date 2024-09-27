Advertisement
Sohum Shah Unveils The Highly Awaited Tumbbad Anthem - WATCH

The Sohum Shah took to his social media and shared The Tumbbad Anthem. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sohum Shah Unveils The Highly Awaited Tumbbad Anthem - WATCH (Image: @sohumshah/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The re-release of Tumbbad has indeed created a stir across the nation. The film is earning heaps of praise from all over for its fabulous cinematic beauty and gripping story.

The film has not only captured the hearts of the masses but is also ruling the box office and has created a history with it's re-release.

Amidst its successful run in theaters, The Tumbbad Anthem has now been released, which once again takes us into its thrilling and captivating world.

The Sohum Shah took to his social media and shared The Tumbbad Anthem. Watch the highly anticipated song below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Tumbbad has left a mark with its collections. The re-released Tumbbad has crossed the lifetime collection of the original release. With this, the film has not only made history but has also registered a never-before-seen phenomenon. 

With audiences continuing to flock to theatres, Tumbbad has cemented its place in cinematic history, proving that content truly reigns supreme.

The film’s smashing performance and rare box office feats have ensured that its legacy continues to grow, with no signs of stopping.

