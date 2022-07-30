NewsEntertainmentRegional
SARATH CHANDRAN

South actor Sarath Chandran found dead at 37

Kerala actor Sarath Chandra dies: Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:15 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Thiruvananthapuram: Young Kerala actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday, according to the film industry sources.

The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film "Angamaly Diaries" and his other popular films included "Koode", "Oru Mexican Aparatha", to name a few.

Actor Antony Varghese shared an image of Sarath Chandran from "Angamaly Diaries" and wrote "RIP Brother."

The details of the death are awaited.

Hailing from Kochi, Sarath Chandran previously worked in an IT firm and also worked in film as a dubbing artist.

He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film "Aneesya".

 

