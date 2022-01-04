हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
south actress molestation case

South actress molestation case: Director Balachandra alleges Dileep watched the assault video, victim writes to CM

The victim -- an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, 

Thiruvananthapuram: The victim in the actor sexual assault case has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of certain fresh revelations in the matter recently, sources said.

Sources close to the development said they cannot disclose the contents of the letter, but confirmed that it has been sent in the wake of the recent fresh revelations in the case by a film director.

The director, Balachandra Kumar, has recently alleged that he had witnessed Dileep watching the video of the assault with a few others, along with a 'VIP' who had brought the clip to his house.

The victim -- an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail her.

There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later. 

