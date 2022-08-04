New Delhi: Popular south actress Pranitha Subhash recently shared a picture of her sitting on the floor near her husband Nitin Raju's feet while performing a ritual. As soon as the photo went viral, netizens triggered a debate over misogyny and patriarchy.

PRANITHA SUBHASH'S VIRAL PHOTO

However, to put it straight, Pranitha had mentioned in the caption of her post that it is clicked while performing the Bheemana Amavasya ritual. But Twitterati had no calm and was quick to call it 'misogynistic'. One user even tweeted: "Marry a guy who does not expect such things from you."

Marry a guy who doesn't expects such things from you https://t.co/VygYQ6ycsz — (@ilive96) July 30, 2022

PRANITHA SUBHASH'S REACTION TO CONTROVERSY

After several people commented on her post, Pranitha reacted to the controversy and told ETimes in an interview, "Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 per cent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore. Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married but hadn’t shared the picture then."

She added, "In fact, this isn’t new to me. I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has do with values, rituals and family at its core. Being homely is what I’ve always liked and so is living in a joint family. Sanatana dharma is a concept that is so beautiful and embraces one and all and I am a firm believer of that. One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one’s roots."

She also clarified on is it only the wife praying for her husband and why not a role-reversal, to which she said, "That’s hardly a point to debate about. We all pray for each other’s health and well-being."

Pranitha Subhash has worked in several Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She made her big screen debut in the 2010 Kannada film, Porki. She married businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2022.