South director Vetri Maaran shares first look poster of Suriya starrer 'Vaadivasal' on actor's birthday!

New Delhi: South superstar Suriya has some interesting flicks in his kitty. On his birthday, renowned filmmaker Vetri Maaran took to social media and unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film 'Vaadivasal' starring Suriya in the lead role.

Check it out here:

This is the first time that Vetri Maaran has collaborated with Suriya for a project. The story is written by CS Chellapa and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Meanwhile, on Suriya's 45th birthday, makers of his upcoming drama 'Soorarai Pottru'. Sikhya Entertainment's Guneet Monga shared the song promo 'Kaattu Payale' from the film online.

'Soorarai Pottru' is a Tamil venture directed by Sudha Kongara, produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film features Suriya Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Sampath Raj and Karunas in pivotal parts. 'Soorarai Pottru' release got delayed due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.