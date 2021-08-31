हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tuck Jagadish

South News: Natural star Nani's Tuck Jagadish to stream on OTT, check what's the surprise by Amazon Prime Video

Fans are in for a treat as Amazon Prime Video announces a special surprise ahead of Tuck Jagadish release.

South News: Natural star Nani&#039;s Tuck Jagadish to stream on OTT, check what&#039;s the surprise by Amazon Prime Video
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Hyderabad: The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video recently announced happy news for Natural Star Nani's fans. Amazon Prime Video changed its Twitter handle to Tuck Amazon Prime Video IN and urged fans to add TUCK to their names and be a part of the Tuck Jagadish family, promising to reveal a special surprise.  

The tweet has created a lot of buzz as people on social media soon followed suit by adding TUCK in front of their names. Natural star Nani and director Shiva Nirvana too joined the fanfare with another tweet asking fans to state what they are most excited to see in the Tuck Jagadish trailer in a word, assuring that something amazing is coming their way. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

With fans long awaiting an announcement for Tuck Jagadish, this cryptic tweet is nothing short of a celebration. What surprise Amazon Prime Video’s Tuck Jagadish has in store for the audiences is yet to be unveiled. 

Nani's Tuck Jagadish streams this September 10, 2021, only on Amazon Prime Video.

 

