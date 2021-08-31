South News: Natural star Nani's Tuck Jagadish to stream on OTT, check what's the surprise by Amazon Prime Video

Hyderabad: The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video recently announced happy news for Natural Star Nani's fans. Amazon Prime Video changed its Twitter handle to Tuck Amazon Prime Video IN and urged fans to add TUCK to their names and be a part of the Tuck Jagadish family, promising to reveal a special surprise.

The tweet has created a lot of buzz as people on social media soon followed suit by adding TUCK in front of their names. Natural star Nani and director Shiva Nirvana too joined the fanfare with another tweet asking fans to state what they are most excited to see in the Tuck Jagadish trailer in a word, assuring that something amazing is coming their way.

we are the biggest fan of natural star @nameisnani, we are now Tuck Amazon Prime Video!

Join the family, add TUCK to your name and wait for the special surprise! — tuck amazon prime video (@PrimeVideo) August 30, 2021

With fans long awaiting an announcement for Tuck Jagadish, this cryptic tweet is nothing short of a celebration. What surprise Amazon Prime Video’s Tuck Jagadish has in store for the audiences is yet to be unveiled.

Nani's Tuck Jagadish streams this September 10, 2021, only on Amazon Prime Video.