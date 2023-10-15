South Sensation Dr Shivarajkumar Meets Salman Khan Ahead Of 'Ghost' Release

New Delhi: While there is a great frenzy in fans for a happening weekend ahead, it surely seems to have begun with a million-dollar moment, especially for Shivanna fans. It so happened that Dr. Shivarajkumar who has been promoting his Pan India film Ghost, met Salman Khan who was promoting his Tiger 3 at the Star Sports office recently. Though a beautiful coincidence, two megastars in the same room was a moment to witness. While the two exchanged pleasantries they even wished each other luck for their upcoming films.

While fans loved Shivanna and Salman's pictures together, many even manifested a work collaboration between these two. Talking about his recent meeting with Salman Khan, Dr. Shivarajkumar says, "He is a man with a golden heart. Being one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, he is just so humble. I was so elated when he met me so warmly, he wished me all the best for Ghost, and I said the same for Tiger 3. He is a man with a big heart and I feel very blessed to meet him in person."

The action-packed heist thriller Ghost tells the story of a man's quest for justice. Lapped with strong dialogues and great action, Ghost is here to shake up the system. The film is directed by Srini and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and Sandesh Nagaraj (Ex MLC). Ghost Produced by Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) & Sandesh N is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.