South sensation Priya Prakash debuts on TikTok, and no language barrier can stop her videos from going viral - Watch

New Delhi: Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became a huge star overnight - all thanks to the power of social media. Her 'wink' in 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' song from debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' made her a huge celebrity in a flicker of a few seconds. 

Priya, who is famous in the south film industry and is slowly making a name for herself, has now made her debut on TikTok. And needless to say, much like her maiden 'wink' in the song, her TikTok videos in regional languages is equally mind-blowing. 

Watch videos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s #priya.prakash.varrier99 Keep supporting!

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Much love

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

And, must we say that for her fans, language is no barrier at all, though some have requested her to make a few in Hindi too. 

Priya Prakash's debut film 'Oru Adaar Love' was a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

Priya and Roshan Abdul Rahoof's chemistry got a major thumbs up from the audiences. Roshan too got his share of stardom after the viral video became popular.

 

