Sai Dharam Tej

South star Sai Dharam Tej makes first appearance after road accident

In the picture, Sai Dharam Tej could be seen as hail and hearty. Re-tweeting Chiranjeevi`s post, Sai Dharam Tej thanked him for his indebted love.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South star Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered following his road accident in September. On Saturday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and gave fans an update about Sai Dharam Tej's health. 

He wrote, "Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered as a result of the blessings of all. It was a real festival for all our family members."

Alongside the tweet, Chiranjeevi posted a picture from his Diwali bash with Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Varun Tej.

In the picture, Sai Dharam Tej could be seen as hail and hearty. Re-tweeting Chiranjeevi`s post, Sai Dharam Tej thanked him for his indebted love.

"I am indebted to you for your prayers for your love that caused my rebirth. Getting your love is my true blessing," Sai Dharam wrote. 

Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He underwent treatment for almost a month at a hospital. 

 

Tags:
Sai Dharam TejSai Dharam Tej accidentSouth actorSai Dharam Tej health
