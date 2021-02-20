South superstar Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 FULL movie leaked online by TamilRockers

New Delhi: South star Mohanlal's much-talked-about venture 'Drishyam 2' has reportedly leaked online by notorious piracy site TamilRockers. Several reports claim that the leak happened within hours of the film release on Amazon Prime Video.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 FULL movie download in HD format was leaked online. The pirated version was circulated on various platforms and apps.

The film released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam crime thriller starring Mohanlal in the lead role also stars Meena, Esther and Ansiba.

Earlier, talking about the film, the legendary Mohanlal said, “Except for a couple of people, like Jeethu and myself, no one else knows about the climax and what is going to happen. Each and every scene is new for them, so everyone has their own version of the ending. I used to have fun with the assistant directors and ask one of them, ‘Please tell me what is going to happen?’ And they’d say ‘No sir, I am not supposed to say!’ It was very interesting as I would call them up and ask them all the time about their idea of Georgekutty and what they thought is going on, in their mind. It's interesting because no one actually knew the whole story. It will be a surprise for them when the movie comes out. They’ll be like ‘Oh My God, I never thought of this!’”

This is not the first time that a film has been leaked online. Recently, Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena, which was released in theatres on February 12, was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality.