trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670815
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAJINIKANTH

South Superstar Rajinikanth's First Look From 'Thalaivar 170' Unveiled

In the monochrome picture, Rajinikanth is dressed in a black suit, a black shirt, and black sunglasses. TJ Gnanavel directs Thalaivar 170. After 32 years, Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with star Rajinikanth in this film.

Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Superstar Rajinikanth's First Look From 'Thalaivar 170' Unveiled Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Makers of Rajinikanth starrer 'Thalaivar 170' unveiled the first look of the superstar on Wednesday. The Official page of Lyca Productions took to X to unveil the first look of the superstar.

They wrote, "Lights Camera Clap & ACTION. With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of Thalaivar 170 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the Thalaivar feast. Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses."

In the monochrome picture, Rajinikanth is dressed in a black suit, a black shirt, and black sunglasses. TJ Gnanavel directs Thalaivar 170. After 32 years, Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with star Rajinikanth in this film.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. 'Jailer' movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said at the time.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train