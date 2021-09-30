हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Soujanya

South TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide, leaves note saying 'I had no option'

Kannada actress Soujanya who died by suicide on Thursday (September 30) left a death note behind as per reports.

South TV actress Soujanya dies by suicide, leaves note saying &#039;I had no option&#039;
File photo

Bengaluru: A budding TV actress on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the city outskirts, police said.

Soujanya (25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like 'Chowkattu', 'Fun' and 'Nanobbne Olleyavnu", hung herself from the ceiling fan in her room, they said.

She has left behind a four-page suicide note expressing "sorry" for taking the extreme step.

The woman wrote that the health issues were "killing" her and her mental state was not good.

"I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low," the actress, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.

