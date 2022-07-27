New Delhi: Actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s pan India film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is gearing up for its theatrical release and it's not just fans who are excited about it. Everyone including ‘Bahubali’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is all praises for the upcoming release.



Taking to his social media, Rajamouli penned down a note wishing well to Vikrant Rona’s Kichcha Sudeepa. He wrote, “Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow.”

Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can’t wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 27, 2022

SS Rajamouli is the maker of magnum opus films like Bahubali, Bahubali 2 and RRR among others.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is making back-to-back headlines. It grabbed attention for its latest music video ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Moreover the trailer of the film was well received among the audience.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will be released worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.



‘Vikrant Rona’ is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations in North India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.