SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR visits Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge ahead of ‘RRR’s release

New Delhi: Continuing their multi-city tour across different cities of the country, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Junior NTR visited Kolkata’s iconic Howrah bridge on Tuesday (March 22), ahead of the release of their much-anticipated fictional period drama ‘RRR’. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ is set to release in cinemas this Friday (March 25) worldwide in 3D.

Ram Charan, Junior NTR and director SS Rajamouli looked visibly excited to visit the oldest Howard Bridge and posed happily for the shutterbugs. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who make their Tollywood debut with ‘RRR’ were missing from the promotions.

Till now, the trio has visited Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai in the latest round of promotions. The team of 'RRR' also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it becomes the first film to visit the monument for promotions. The cast shared their latest pictures from the Kolkata visit, building the anticipation amongst the fans even further.

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.