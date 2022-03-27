हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR creates magic at Box Office, earns a whopping Rs 371.53 cr worldwide in 2 days!

After many delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' finally hit the theatres on March 25 and fans are all praise for the magnum opus.

SS Rajamouli&#039;s RRR creates magic at Box Office, earns a whopping Rs 371.53 cr worldwide in 2 days!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is doing wonders at the Box Office worldwide after its release in theatres on Friday (March 25). The period drama is on a record-breaking spree with huge moolah already raked in at the ticket counters. 

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned Rs 371.53 cr in 2 days. 

Take a look at his tweet:

 

Coming to the Hindi version of 'RRR', trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 43.82 crore over the opening weekend.

 

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.

