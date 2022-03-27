SS Rajamouli's RRR creates magic at Box Office, earns a whopping Rs 371.53 cr worldwide in 2 days!

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is doing wonders at the Box Office worldwide after its release in theatres on Friday (March 25). The period drama is on a record-breaking spree with huge moolah already raked in at the ticket counters.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has earned Rs 371.53 cr in 2 days.

Take a look at his tweet:

#RRRMovie WW Box Office OUTSTANDING 1st Saturday. Day 1 - ₹ 257.15 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 114.38 cr

Total - ₹ 371.53 cr SOLID platform set for another ₹100 cr+ on Sunday. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 27, 2022

Coming to the Hindi version of 'RRR', trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Hindi version of the film earned Rs 43.82 crore over the opening weekend.

#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit ₹ 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 43.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/y6BFnDKwtm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2022

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.