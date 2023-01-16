topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR wins big again, bags 'Best Foreign Film' at Critics Choice Awards 2023

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:21 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

SS Rajamouli's RRR wins big again, bags 'Best Foreign Film' at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Los Angeles: After bringing the Golden Globe, filmmaker Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

'RRR' was contending against films such as 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave'.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Live Tv

RRRSS RajamouliGolden Globe AwardGolden GlobesGolden Globes 2023Jr NTRRam CharanAlia Bhatt

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?