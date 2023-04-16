Suriya 42 Titled As 'Kanguva', Actor Drops Intense Teaser As A Warrior- Watch

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Suriya on Sunday took to social media and announced that his next feature film is titled ‘Kanguva’. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres early next year. ‘Kanguva’, billed as a "mighty valiant saga", is being directed by filmmaker Siva.

The 47-year-old actor shared the title teaser of the upcoming film on his social media pages. "Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva," Suriya posted. Fans were quite excited to see their favourite actor back and shared their excitement and love for the film in the comments section. “Eagerly waiting,” a user commented with fire emoji. “Always the unexpected! Surya sir!,” added another user with white heart and fire emojis.

The film backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. ‘Kanguva’ will be released in 3D in 10 different languages. Suriya, who won the best actor National Award last year for ‘Soorarai Pottru’, will soon start filming for movie 'Vaadivaasal' with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. He will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, starring Akshay Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)