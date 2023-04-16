topStoriesenglish2595494
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANGUVA

Suriya 42 Titled As 'Kanguva', Actor Drops Intense Teaser As A Warrior- Watch

South actor Suriya took to social media and announced that his next feature film is titled 'Kanguva'. Also starring Disha Patani, 'Kanguva' will release early next year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Suriya 42 Titled As 'Kanguva', Actor Drops Intense Teaser As A Warrior- Watch

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Suriya on Sunday took to social media and announced that his next feature film is titled ‘Kanguva’. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres early next year. ‘Kanguva’, billed as a "mighty valiant saga", is being directed by filmmaker Siva. 

The 47-year-old actor shared the title teaser of the upcoming film on his social media pages. "Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva," Suriya posted. Fans were quite excited to see their favourite actor back and shared their excitement and love for the film in the comments section. “Eagerly waiting,” a user commented with fire emoji. “Always the unexpected! Surya sir!,” added another user with white heart and fire emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

The film backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. ‘Kanguva’ will be released in 3D in 10 different languages. Suriya, who won the best actor National Award last year for ‘Soorarai Pottru’, will soon start filming for movie 'Vaadivaasal' with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. He will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, starring Akshay Kumar. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?