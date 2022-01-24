हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suriya

Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim wins three awards at Noida International Film Fest

The film fetched Suriya the Best Actor award and Lijomol Jose, the award for Best Actress.

Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim wins three awards at Noida International Film Fest
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Tha Se Gnanavel`s critically acclaimed courtroom drama, `Jai Bhim`, featuring actors Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead, has won three awards at the ninth Noida International Film festival, 2022.

The film fetched Suriya the Best Actor award and Lijomol Jose, the award for Best Actress. It also took home the award for Best Film.

On Monday, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, the CEO of 2D Entertainment, the production house that produced the film, announced the news on Twitter.

He tweeted that `Jai Bhim` had won the Best Film, Best Actor for Suriya and Best Actress award for Lijomol Jose at the Noida International Film Festival 2022!

The film, which tells the moving story of an upright lawyer coming to the aid of poor, defenseless people from the Irular community who have no means to stand up to the might of an inhuman police force that seeks to exploit their helplessness and commits atrocity after atrocity on them with impunity, has been winning widespread acclaim ever since it released.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SuriyaJai BhimNoida International Film festivalNoida International Film festival 2022
Next
Story

Dhanush's brother-director Selvaraghavan tests positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT10M3S

UP Elections 2022: What is 'political atmosphere' of Phoolan Devi's village?