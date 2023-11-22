Suriya-Starrer 'Kanguva' To Release In 38 Language - Deets Inside

New Delhi: The makers of Suriya-starrer 'Kanguva' revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film on the special occasion of the megastar’s birthday. Following this, a high-octane poster has been revealed introducing the rustic world of 'Kanguva'. Now, the makers have revealed that the film will be released in 38 languages worldwide in 3D and IMAX formats.

Produced by Gnanavelraja,Ke informed that they are trying to reach out to the regions that Tamil cinema has not yet reached in terms of marketing and releasing for 'Kanguva'. Moreover, with Kanguva, Tamil cinema will open new doors in terms of box office numbers and reach.

The World of 'Kanguva' will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film. The film is expected to release in early 2024.

Helmed by Siva, 'Kanguva' features Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular character. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad. Other star casts of the film will be revealed in due course. The team will be updating soon interesting facts about the film that will add more flavor to the excitement of Megastar Suriya fans. The makers are planning to release 'Kanguva' in summer 2024.