हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suriya

Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' and other films face ban after he takes wife Jyothika's next directly to OTT

Suriya's decision to go direct digital with his new production was made public through a tweet by the social media page.

Suriya&#039;s &#039;Soorarai Pottru&#039; and other films face ban after he takes wife Jyothika&#039;s next directly to OTT
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Theatre And Multiplex Owners Association have threatened to ban films starring superstar Suriya, as well as the films produced by his production company 2D films. The decision comes after the news that the film "Pon Magal Vandhal", produced by Suriya and starring his wife Jyothika, will be released directly on a popular OTT platform, bypassing traditional theatrical release.

Suriya's decision to go direct digital with his new production was made public through a tweet by the social media page, Let's OTT Global: "Premier Alert Public address loudspeaker: First Tamil feature film to get a Direct OTT release, #PonMagalVandhal (Tamil) streaming rights bagged by @PrimeVideoIN. Streaming from 1st week of May."

Following this, the theatre owners association general secretary Panneerselvam released a video stating the decision not to release Suriya's films in theatres. He said that movies that are made for theatres should release in theatres first, and not on OTT platforms. He further that if this decision is not revoked, there would be a ban on releasing films starring Suriya.

The decision, if brought to effect, could impact Suriya's upcoming film "Soorarai Pottru".

Although there has been no official announcement to the effect, a source in the film trade said, about Suriya's decision to release the modest-budgeted "Pon Magal Vandhal" on OTT: "Given the scenario, the chance of a small-budget film succeeding when theatres reopen is tricky. If producers are taking a decision that keeps them financially safe, then releasing the film on a streaming platform would work."

For Jyothika, this isn't the only controversy she has faced lately. A few days ago, a video of Jyothika's speech at an awards show received flak from religious groups.

In the video, Jyothika says while she was shooting for the film "Raatchasi", she visited a famous temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. She spoke highly about the temple, saying it looked like a palace. Next day, when she was shooting in a hospital in the same city, she noticed how badly maintained it was. She went on to request people to donate to hospitals the same way they donate to temples, as hospitals are more important for people to survive.

Ra Saravanan, who is directing her upcoming film that also stars Sasikumar, said that during her shoot in Thanjavur, Jyothika saw women in unhygienic maternity wards in the hospital, which affected her. The filmmaker added that the intention of Jyothika's comment wasn't to hurt anybody.

Suriya and Jyothika haven't released an official statement yet.

 

Tags:
SuriyaSoorarai PottruJyothikaOTT platformPon Magal VandhalTamil Nadu theatres
Next
Story

Malayalam TV actor Ravi Vallathol dies at 67
Corona Meter
  • 24942Confirmed
  • 5210Discharged
  • 779Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M11S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day