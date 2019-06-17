close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's Game Over Box Office collections—Check inside

It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and the music is composed by Ron Ethan Yohann.

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s Game Over Box Office collections—Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Taapsee Pannu's latest release 'Game Over' hit the screens on June 14, 2019. The bilingual thriller has been written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar. It is directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Game Over Day 2 business got affected by the ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Pakistan match which hogged the attention on June 15. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

He wrote: “#GameOver picked up on Day 2, but saw limited growth on Day 3 due to #INDvsPAK cricket match... Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr. Total: ₹ 4.95 cr. India biz... Language-wise breakup in next tweet.”

The movie shows Taapsee wheelchair-bound who tries to defend and protect her home from a mysterious entity. The movie is jointly produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and the music is composed by Ron Ethan Yohann.

Taapsee has been lauded for her power-packed performance in the thriller which has also been dubbed in Hindi. She was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The film did exceptionally well at the Box Office and was appreciated for its great performances.

 

 

 

Tags:
Taapsee PannuGame Overgame over collections
Next
Story

Makers of Jai Sena film release motion poster

Must Watch

PT4M2S

5W1H: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee agrees to live coverage of meeting with protesting doctors