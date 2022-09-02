NewsEntertainmentRegional
BAMBA BAKYA

Tamil Singer Bamba Bakya, who had sung for stars Rajnikanth and Vijay, dies due to cardiac arrest at 49

The singer had many hits and had also sung the opening lines of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, 'Ponni Nadhi'. 

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 01:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Singer Bamba Bakya passed away on Friday
  • He died of Cardiac arrest
  • He has delivered many hits in his career

Trending Photos

Chennai: Sending shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, popular singer Bamba Bakya, known for having sung several chartbusters, passed away on Thursday night. He was 49.

Reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the singer, who has rendered several hit songs including the opening lines of the recently released `Ponni Nadhi` from Mani Ratnam`s upcoming magnum opus `Ponniyin Selvan`, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

While Bakya is his original name, the singer was referred to as Bamba Bakya as he was able to render a song just like a sufi singer Bamba. Before rendering film songs, Bamba Bakya was known for rendering devotional numbers. Some of the songs that the singer is known for include `Pullinangal` from Rajinikanth-starrer `2.0` and `Simtangaran` from Vijay-starrer `Sarkar`.

Several stars from the Tamil film world have condoled the death of Bamba Bakya.

Actor Karthi tweeted: "Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss."

Here is the tweet by the actor:

Actor Shanthanoo Baghyaraj too expressed his condolences on Twitter. He tweeted: "Loved his voice. Gone too soon."

Here is the tweet shared by the actor:

 

Bamba BakyaPullinangalSimtangaranSarkar

