Taxi driver arrested in Kolkata for allegedly making lewd comments against Mimi Chakraborty

New Delhi: A taxi driver was arrested in Kolkata on Monday night for allegedly making lewd comments against actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty while she was traveling in her car. Mimi filed a police complaint against the driver at the Gariahat station after which, he was arrested.

The incident took place near Ballygunge Phari area towards Gariahat crossing. The accused has been identified as Laxman Yadav, who hails from Anandpore.

"The fact of the case is that on 14.9.2020 at 13.30 hrs while the complainant (Mimi) was moving on her car along Gariahat road from Ballygunge Phari towards Gariahat crossing, an unknown driver of taxi misbehaved with the complainant," a copy of the complaint read.

Mimi Chakraborty is an A-lister in the Bengali film and TV industries. She is also a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Jadavpur.

On the work front, she currently appears on the TV show 'Durga Durgatinashini Mahalaya 2020'. Meanwhile, she has three films - 'SOS Kolkata', 'Baazi' and 'Khela Jokhon' - in the pipeline.