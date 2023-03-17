topStoriesenglish2584852
NewsEntertainmentRegional
TEACHERS SCAM

Teachers' Scam: Major Part Of Proceeds Are Invested In Tollywood, ED Tells The Court

After hearing arguments from both ends, the special court ultimately extended the judicial custody of Ghosh till March 30.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • ED Counsel Phiroze Edulji told the court that amounts as high as Rs 6.50 crore was transferred to a number of Tollywood actors and actresses from two bank accounts held by expelled and arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh over a period of time.
  • One such Tollywood actor, Bonny Sengupta aka Anupiryo Sengupta had admitted accepting Rs 40 lakh from Ghosh for purchasing a vehicle and late Thursday evening, he had already returned that amount to ED.

Trending Photos

Teachers' Scam: Major Part Of Proceeds Are Invested In Tollywood, ED Tells The Court

New Delhi: A major part of the proceeds of the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in different state-run schools in West Bengal was invested in the Tollywood film industry, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Friday.

ED Counsel Phiroze Edulji told the court that amounts as high as Rs 6.50 crore was transferred to a number of Tollywood actors and actresses from two bank accounts held by expelled and arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh over a period of time.

One such Tollywood actor, Bonny Sengupta aka Anupiryo Sengupta had admitted accepting Rs 40 lakh from Ghosh for purchasing a vehicle and late Thursday evening, he had already returned that amount to ED.

However, no other actor or actress who has received money from Ghosh has come up with a submission on this count. Sources said that the central agency sleuths will summon them for questioning in the coming days.

ED counsel said that despite repeatedly asking for the source of such huge funds, Ghosh had not come forward with any definite answer on this count.

Even the judge of the special court was heard telling the counsel of Ghosh that his client should divulge the sources of unaccounted money in his bank account. "If one earns Rs 5 crore from illegal means and then pays tax on Rs 2 crore, the entire money does not become legal," the judge observed.

Meanwhile, the ED has already freezed 10 bank accounts of Ghosh and 15 bank accounts of another expelled and arrested youth Trinamool leader Santanu Bandopadhyay, from where transactions of several crores of rupees were detected by ED sleuths.

After hearing arguments from both ends, the special court ultimately extended the judicial custody of Ghosh till March 30.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government