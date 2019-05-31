Teaser of Saaho likely to release on June 5

As per the latest reports, the makers of Saaho, which is one of the most-awaited films of the year, are going to unveil the teaser of the film on June 5, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. This Prabhas starrer is directed by Sujeeth Reddy and produced by Vemareddy Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under UV Creations. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.



On the other hand, it is also said that the makers have zeroed in on music composer Ghibran who has composed music for Jil and Run Raja Run under the same banner is said to be composing tunes for this film too. Earlier, names of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy were on board, but a couple of days ago, the trio has announced that they have opted out of the project, and that too amicably.



A portion of the film has been shot in Dubai and Prabhas will be seen in a different avatar in the film. Tipped to be a high-voltage action entertainer, ‘Saaho’ is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on August 15. The film is made under the budget of Rs 350 crores and fans have a lot of expectations on this film.



The others in the star cast include Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Srabanti Chatterjee, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Schroff, Vennela Kishore and among others. The technical crew of Saaho comprises R Madhi handling the camera and A Sreekar Prasad editing the film.