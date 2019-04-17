Telugu actor Allu Arjun to play double role in upcoming film?

As per the latest reports, actor Allu Arjun might be playing a double role in his upcoming film which will be directed by Sriram Venu. If this is true, this will be the first time Allu Arjun will be seen portraying two roles at a time. The film is titled ICON Kanabadutaledhu and will be produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Allu Arjun and Dil Raju have worked together already for films like Arya, Parugu and Yevadu.

This is Allu Arjun’s 21st project and is said to be pretty different and special when compared to the rest of his films. The title is ICON Kanabadutaledhu and it means that the icon is missing. Who is that icon and why he/she has gone missing is something we are yet to know.

Allu Arjun has two more projects in his kitty besides the Sriram Venu directorial. His upcoming film Trivikram went on floors recently with a puja ceremony. It is said that this film is titled Alakananda, but an official confirmation is awaited. One more film is with Sukumar and it is yet to be launched.

After Na Peru Surya and Na Illu India, which released in April last year, Allu Arjun took almost a year to announce his next project. The film was a debacle at the box office and keeping the kind of reviews the film has received, the actor took some time to wait for the right script.