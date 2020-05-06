हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sivaji Raja

Telugu actor Sivaji Raja admitted to hospital after heart attack, stable now

Sivaji Raja suffered a heart attack after his blood pressure dropped. His condition is stable although he is still in ICU.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sivajirajaofficial
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sivajirajaofficial

New Delhi: Telugu actor Sivaji Raja was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday after, reports news agency ANI. He was taken to the hospital after he reportedly complained of chest pain. As per ANI, Sivaji Raja suffered a heart attack after his blood pressure dropped. His friend Suresh Kondeti, a film producer, confirmed the development and added that the 58-year-old actor’s condition is stable although he is still in ICU.

Sivaji Raja has appeared in several films and is also a well-known personality in the TV industry. He has worked with A-listers like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun.

He is also quite famous for his comic timing. Shivaji Raja has films such as ‘Murari’, ‘Moguds Pellams’, ‘Shankar Dada MBBS’, ‘Vinodam’, ‘Aithe’, ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Puttintiki Ra Chelli’ and ‘ho Brahma Oho Shishya’ and several others on his resume.

Sivaji Raja’s TV shows ‘Amrutham’ and ‘Papam Padmanabham’ are also included in his best works.

Sivaji Raja also served as the president of Movie Artistes' Association (MAA).

The actor was last seen in 2019’s ‘Brochevarevarura’, featuring Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Sivaji Raja
