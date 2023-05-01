topStoriesenglish2601269
NewsEntertainmentRegional
TELUGU CHOREOGRAPHER CHAITANYA

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Talks About His 'Loans' In Last Video

According to his last video, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and therefore committed suicide in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Talks About His 'Loans' In Last Video

New Delhi: Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya, who worked in the Dhee show, passed away today. According to his last video, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and therefore died by suicide in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

As per India Today, Chaitanya shared a video on his social media handles just before his death. 

"My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my companions. I bothered many people, and my apologies to one and all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans", the choreographer stated in his last video.

Small screen actors and netizens are expressing their grief over the death of Chaitanya on social media.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel