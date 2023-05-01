Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Talks About His 'Loans' In Last Video

New Delhi: Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya, who worked in the Dhee show, passed away today. According to his last video, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and therefore died by suicide in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

As per India Today, Chaitanya shared a video on his social media handles just before his death.

"My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my companions. I bothered many people, and my apologies to one and all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans", the choreographer stated in his last video.

Small screen actors and netizens are expressing their grief over the death of Chaitanya on social media.