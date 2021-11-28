हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiva Shankar

Telugu choreographer Shiva Shankar dies due to COVID-19, Sonu Sood mourns loss

Prominent choreographer Shiva Shankar died on Sunday (November 28) after battling COVID-19.

Telugu choreographer Shiva Shankar dies due to COVID-19, Sonu Sood mourns loss
Pic courtesy: Twitter

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu Choreographer Shiva Shankar breathed his last in Hyderabad on Sunday, due to Covid-19 related complications.

Shiva Shankar was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus, where he passed away on Sunday.

Expressing condolence over the renowned choreographer`s demise, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and said cinema will miss him."Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss you, sir," Sood tweeted.

 

Shiva Shankar has starred in a lot of movies in Telugu and Tamil like 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' and 'Sarkar'.

The choreographer also won the National Film Award for best choreography in the 'Magadheera' movie.

His eldest son was also infected with COVID along with him.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shiva ShankarShiva Shankar deathSonu Soodchoreographer Shiva Shankar
Next
Story

Telugu singer Harini Rao father's mysterious death under investigation

Must Watch

PT39M1S

Taal Thok Ke: National Service Vs Familial Service