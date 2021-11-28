Telugu choreographer Shiva Shankar dies due to COVID-19, Sonu Sood mourns loss

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu Choreographer Shiva Shankar breathed his last in Hyderabad on Sunday, due to Covid-19 related complications.

Shiva Shankar was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus, where he passed away on Sunday.

Expressing condolence over the renowned choreographer`s demise, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and said cinema will miss him."Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss you, sir," Sood tweeted.

Shiva Shankar has starred in a lot of movies in Telugu and Tamil like 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' and 'Sarkar'.

The choreographer also won the National Film Award for best choreography in the 'Magadheera' movie.

His eldest son was also infected with COVID along with him.

