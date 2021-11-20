हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

This clip of Sonu Sood helping his niece get ready for school will make you smile - Watch

Sonu Sood, in his latest Instagram video, helped his niece Nyru get ready for school in the most adorable way.

This clip of Sonu Sood helping his niece get ready for school will make you smile - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood brightened up his fans' day with an adorable video of him tying a braid for his little niece who he lovingly calls Nyru.

In the video, the actor was seen tying his sister's daughter's hair as she ate her breakfast dressed in her school uniform.

The little tot looked adorable as mamu Sonu Sood who called himself an expert at tying braids helped her with getting ready for school.

In the clip, he asked her, "What will you tell your teacher?". To this, she replied, "I will tell her that my mama (uncle) braided my hair."

Sood asked her again, "What if the braid isn't up to her standards?". "Then, ma'am will hit me," the actor's niece said. Sonu Sood replied by asking her to tell her teacher "Sonu Sood uncle had tied your hair."

In the caption of the video, he wrote, "The simple pleasures are life’s truest treasures. Loving and pampering my adorable Nyru a little more before she’s not little anymore. It’s the sweet simple things of life which are the real one’s after all."

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

 

Earlier, Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar had announced her entry into politics on November 14.

She is set to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. She said she wants to serve her home state.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Rohit Shetty film 'Simmba' in 2018.

Since the first wave of the COVID pandemic, he has been busy with humanitarian ventures aimed at helping people in tough times. 

He was recognised by the United Nations Development Programme for his actions during the COVID-19 outbreak and was chosen for the 'SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award' in September 2020.

Live TV
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodSonu Sood InstagramMalvika Sood SacharSonu Sood familySonu Sood niece
Next
Story

Aryan Khan drugs case: Detailed bail order reveals 'nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats'

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Light Combat Helicopter to the Air Force