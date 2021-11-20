This clip of Sonu Sood helping his niece get ready for school will make you smile - Watch

New Delhi: Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood brightened up his fans' day with an adorable video of him tying a braid for his little niece who he lovingly calls Nyru.

In the video, the actor was seen tying his sister's daughter's hair as she ate her breakfast dressed in her school uniform.

The little tot looked adorable as mamu Sonu Sood who called himself an expert at tying braids helped her with getting ready for school.

In the clip, he asked her, "What will you tell your teacher?". To this, she replied, "I will tell her that my mama (uncle) braided my hair."

Sood asked her again, "What if the braid isn't up to her standards?". "Then, ma'am will hit me," the actor's niece said. Sonu Sood replied by asking her to tell her teacher "Sonu Sood uncle had tied your hair."

In the caption of the video, he wrote, "The simple pleasures are life’s truest treasures. Loving and pampering my adorable Nyru a little more before she’s not little anymore. It’s the sweet simple things of life which are the real one’s after all."

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood Sachar had announced her entry into politics on November 14.

She is set to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. She said she wants to serve her home state.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Rohit Shetty film 'Simmba' in 2018.

Since the first wave of the COVID pandemic, he has been busy with humanitarian ventures aimed at helping people in tough times.

He was recognised by the United Nations Development Programme for his actions during the COVID-19 outbreak and was chosen for the 'SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award' in September 2020.

Live TV

