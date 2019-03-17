Telugu horror-comedy film Kanchana 3 to release on April 19

Choreographer turned director and actor Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Kanchana 3 is all set to release on April 19. Kanchana 3 is a horror comedy film much like its prequels like Muni, Kanchana and Kanchana 2. The shoot of the film has almost been wrapped up and the film will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages as well.

Raghava Lawrence takes special care of each and every details when it comes to film making. The motion picture which released a few days back grabbed the attention of the audience. It was first time a motion picture got released along with Dolby Atmos audio.

Light House Movie Makers and Raghavendhra Productions Banner are bankrolling this project and B.Madhu will present the film while Raghava is investing in the project.

Lawrence said “ We worked very hard for this film. Story-Screenplay and graphics will mesmerize everyone. This ‘Kanchana-3’ will be released on April 19 worldwide. This is the fourth film in this series. We shot for almost 220 days for this film and executed every detail perfectly. We are planning to cut the trailer to beat the response of Motion picture. My getup got a lot of accolades from the critics and I am very happy about that. We are planning to release this movie as a summer gift to all movie lovers. We strongly believe that ‘Kanchana-3’ will be a whole new level of horror-comedy experience you will taste this year.”

Oviya, Vedhika, KoVy Sarala, Kabhir Dhuhan Singh, Sriman, DevaDarshini, Sathyaraj, Kishore and others are part of this film.