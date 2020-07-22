Telugu star Nithiin gets engaged to ladylove Shalini, posts pic on social media!

New Delhi: Popular Telugu actor-producer Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The star took to social media and posted a breathtaking picture from the ceremony.

His fans and several other celebs such as Varun Tej Konidela, Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Sushanth, Payal Ghosh, Brahmaji wished him on social media. Take a look at his picture:

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on July 26, 2020, in Hyderabad. As per a report in IANS, the wedding will reportedly be a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms.

Social distancing is the norm of the day due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nithiin made his acting debut with 'Jayam' back in 2002 and it was directed by Teja. He was last seen in 'Bheeshma' and a cameo appearance in 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh'.

Congratulations to the stunning couple!