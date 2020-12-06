हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Ravi Teja

Telugu star Ravi Teja wraps up Goa shoot for Shruti Haasan-starrer 'Krack'

The action-thriller 'Krack', which is Ravi's 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Telugu star Ravi Teja wraps up Goa shoot for Shruti Haasan-starrer &#039;Krack&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/raviteja_2628

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ravi Teja has wrapped up his shoot for 'Krack' in Goa.

Ravi posted a picture on Instagram along with actress Shruti Haasan. "And it's a wrap at Goa!! Had super fun! @shrutzhaasan @dongopichand@dop_gkvishnu #rajusundaram #krack," he wrote alongside the image.

 

'Krack' also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi's 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like 'Nee Kosam', 'Itlu Sravani Subramanyam', 'Chiranjeevulu', 'Dubai Seenu', 'Krishna', 'Baladur', 'Neninthe' and 'Raja The Great' among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film 'Disco Raja, which released in January 2020.

 

