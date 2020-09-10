Telugu superstar Nani's 'Ranga Rangeli' song from 'V' is a peppy party track - Watch

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Nani's 'V' released on Amazon Prime Video recently. The makers have now shared the video of the party number 'Ranga Rangeli' from the movie. It has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Watch the song 'Ranga Rangeli' here:

The lyrics are penned by Ramajogaiah Sasthri. Yazin Nizar and Nikhita Gandhi have sung the part number. The song is set on the beautiful beaches of Thailand.

The action-thriller film 'V' is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. It features Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and others.

'V' marks Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. It has been produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy.