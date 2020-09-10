हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nani

Telugu superstar Nani's 'Ranga Rangeli' song from 'V' is a peppy party track - Watch

The action-thriller film 'V' is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. It features Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and others. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Nani's 'V' released on Amazon Prime Video recently. The makers have now shared the video of the party number 'Ranga Rangeli' from the movie. It has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Watch the song 'Ranga Rangeli' here:

The lyrics are penned by Ramajogaiah Sasthri. Yazin Nizar and Nikhita Gandhi have sung the part number. The song is set on the beautiful beaches of Thailand.

The action-thriller film 'V' is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. It features Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and others. 

'V' marks Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. It has been produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy.

 

Nani Ranga Rangeli Sudheer Babu v v film Telugu movies
