Telugu thriller Viswamitra satellite rights sold at a high price

Satellite rights of Telugu thriller film 'Viswamitra' have been sold for a high price and makers are pretty happy about it. Ahead of its release, the makers announced that the rights of the thriller are sealed at a really good rate. With small films making it big on the basis of their content, satellite channels are increasingly showing a keen interest in buying potential winners for attractive prices. This is one small budget film which is attracting many distributors and many other films will be competing with the release of Viswamitra in April.

'Viswamitra', the thriller directed by Raajkiran of 'Githanjali' and 'Tripura' fame, stars Nanditha Raj in the lead. It also has Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

The makers are happy to have sealed the satellite deal ahead of the film's release in April. Presented by Phani Tirumalashetty, the exciting thriller is produced by Madhavi Addanki, S Rajinikanth and Raajkiran.

Talking about his product, director Raajkiran says, "The incidents shown in the film happened for real in New Zealand and the US. Although it's not pure horror, there are doses of horror. Nobody can say what can and cannot happen in this Universe. We all live for just a fraction of its lifetime. Nanditha will be seen as a middle-class girl."

The film also features Vidyullekha Raman, Chammak Chandra, Cartoonist Mallik, Jeeva, Rocket Raghava, CVL Narasimha Rao, Indu Anand.

The music is by Anup Rubens. Cinematography is by Anil Bandari. Editing is by Upendra. Action choreography is by Dragon Prakash. Choreography is by Suchitra-Banu. Art direction is by Chinna. Dialogues are by Vamsikrishna Akella. Co-Direction is by Vijay Chukka while the story and screenplay are by director Raajkiran.