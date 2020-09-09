Telugu TV actress Kondapalli Sravani suicide: Family files complaint against TikTok user Devaraj Reddy

New Delhi: Popular Telugu actress Kondapalli Sravani's death news shook her fans on Wednesday. The young and talented star died by suicide, allegedly at her residence. She stayed on the 2nd floor of Madhura Nagar H56 block, Hyderabad. She was 26.

Sravani's family members have filed a complaint against a Tik Tok user named Devaraj Reddy at the SR Nagar police station. The actress's family alleged that Devaraj, who had been harassing Sravani for some time.

She went to the bathroom and apparently hanged herself there at 9:30 pm today (Tuesday).

The family stated that they thought she is taking bath but when she did not come out for a long, they broke the door open and found her hanging. The family members who witnessed the incident rushed her to Yashoda Hospital, where doctors said she was brought dead.

However, the police shifted her body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

The police is investigating the case.

"Devaraj Reddy, the cause of death of our elder sister, should be severely punished", Shiva, younger brother of Sravani told reporters.

Devaraj Reddy from Gollaprolu, Kakinada was in touch with Kondapalli Sravani on TikTok for some time and they became friendly, according to reports.

Kondapalli Sravani had been acting in TV serials such as Maunaragam, Manasumata and many others for the last eight years.