Nandyala Ravi

Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi dies of COVID-related complications, celebs mourn his demise

Many celebs from the South industry took to Twitter to mourn Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi's tragic death.

Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi dies of COVID-related complications, celebs mourn his demise
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Naga Shaurya

New Delhi: Renowned Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi succumbed to COVID-related complications on Friday (May 14) at a hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, he had been battling the Coronavirus for the past three weeks, however, lost his life to the deadly virus. 

Ravi was known for writing dialogues for films including 'Nenu Seethamahalakshmi', 'Asadhyudu' and 'Pandem'. Later, he tried his hand at directing when he made his directorial debut with 'Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki' starring Naga Shaurya and Avika Gor. He then directed films such as 'Power Play' and 'Rider'.

After the news of his death broke, many South celebs from the film industry and his fans took to Twitter to mourn his unfortunate demise. 

Check out their tweets

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected the film industry to a great extent as many actors, directors have succumbed to the deadly virus in the past few weeks. Tamil director Thamira, actress Shashikala, actor Rahul Vohra, Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and composer Shravan Rathod are some of the celebs that we lost due to the Coronavirus.

