Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi dies of COVID-related complications, celebs mourn his demise

New Delhi: Renowned Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi succumbed to COVID-related complications on Friday (May 14) at a hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, he had been battling the Coronavirus for the past three weeks, however, lost his life to the deadly virus.

Ravi was known for writing dialogues for films including 'Nenu Seethamahalakshmi', 'Asadhyudu' and 'Pandem'. Later, he tried his hand at directing when he made his directorial debut with 'Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki' starring Naga Shaurya and Avika Gor. He then directed films such as 'Power Play' and 'Rider'.

After the news of his death broke, many South celebs from the film industry and his fans took to Twitter to mourn his unfortunate demise.

Check out their tweets:

Shocked by the news,

You fought till the last:(

#NandyalaRavi

My Deepest Condolences

Writer / Director #NandyalaRavi passes away this morning due to #Covid19 Om Shanthi

Sad to know that writer #NandyalaRavi garu left us all.

Sad to know that writer #NandyalaRavi garu left us all.

I was blessed with a good role in his first movie #LakshmiRaaveMaaIntiki and have shared lots of memories while shooting. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Shocked to know about the demise of dear #NandyalaRavi inspite of our best efforts. My deepest condolences to the family & friends.

Shocked to know about the demise of dear #NandyalaRavi inspite of our best efforts. My deepest condolences to the family & friends.

May his soul Rest In Peace !

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected the film industry to a great extent as many actors, directors have succumbed to the deadly virus in the past few weeks. Tamil director Thamira, actress Shashikala, actor Rahul Vohra, Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and composer Shravan Rathod are some of the celebs that we lost due to the Coronavirus.