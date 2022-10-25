NewsEntertainmentRegional
THALAPATHY VIJAY

Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Varisu' to clash with Prabhas' 'Adipurush' at the box office

South superstar Vijay was last seen in the movie 'Beast'. The film also starred Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Thalapathy Vijay' film 'Varisu' release date announced
  • The film will clash with 'Adipurush' at the box office
  • Adipurush stars Prabhas in the lead role

Trending Photos

Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Varisu' to clash with Prabhas' 'Adipurush' at the box office

Mumbai: Sankranti 2023 is going to be special for cinema lovers as Prabhas` `Adipurush` and Thalapathy Vijay`s `Varisu` will be releasing on the auspicious occasion.On Diwali, the makers of `Varisu` announced that the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year.

Titled "Vaarasudu" in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations."Let`s celebrate #Vaarasudu #Varisu in theaters for Sankranthi 2023 #VarisuPongal," a post read on Sri Venkateswara Creations` Twitter page.

The makers also unveiled a new poster, in which Vijay appears in an all-black dress and he`s seen carrying a hammer.Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha are the other prominent cast of the movie.

Interestingly, Prabhas` `Adipurush` is also releasing at the same time. It will hit the theatres on January 12,2023.`Adipurush` is helmed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Live Tv

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir