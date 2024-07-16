Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767070
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THANGALAAN

Thangalaan And It’s Connection to KGF's Rich History and Indian Mythology

Directed by Pa Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ is a  cinematic venture set to captivate audiences across the globe. ‘Thangalaan’ is a monumental historical drama starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thangalaan And It’s Connection to KGF's Rich History and Indian Mythology

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of "Thangalaan" recently stormed the social media, leaving viewers spellbound with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals. Chiyaan Vikram's unrecognisable transformation and Malavika Mohanan's portrayal as Aarathi have already sparked intense speculation and excitement among movie enthusiasts.

As per the source close to the production house, "Thangalaan is going to explore the actual story of KGF (Kolar Gold Field), with Indian mythology playing an integral part. The story will incorporate certain elements from Indian mythology and blend them with the original story, leading to amazing visual spectacle."

Composer GV Prakash Kumar's music further enhances the film's narrative, promising to elevate emotions and suspense to new heights. 

As anticipation mounts for its release, ‘Thangalaan’ stands poised to carve its place as a monumental cinematic experience, blending history, mythology, and stellar performances into a saga that promises to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.
Scheduled for a grand release on August 15, 2024, ‘Thanglaan’ will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and promises to weave together the rich tapestry of Kolar Gold Fields' (KGF) history with elements of Indian mythology.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?