New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of "Thangalaan" recently stormed the social media, leaving viewers spellbound with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals. Chiyaan Vikram's unrecognisable transformation and Malavika Mohanan's portrayal as Aarathi have already sparked intense speculation and excitement among movie enthusiasts.

As per the source close to the production house, "Thangalaan is going to explore the actual story of KGF (Kolar Gold Field), with Indian mythology playing an integral part. The story will incorporate certain elements from Indian mythology and blend them with the original story, leading to amazing visual spectacle."

Composer GV Prakash Kumar's music further enhances the film's narrative, promising to elevate emotions and suspense to new heights.

As anticipation mounts for its release, ‘Thangalaan’ stands poised to carve its place as a monumental cinematic experience, blending history, mythology, and stellar performances into a saga that promises to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

Scheduled for a grand release on August 15, 2024, ‘Thanglaan’ will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and promises to weave together the rich tapestry of Kolar Gold Fields' (KGF) history with elements of Indian mythology.