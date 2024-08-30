Thangalaan Box Office Collections: Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer Joins Rs 100 Cr Club Globally

New Delhi: PA Ranjith directorial and Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' has made a whopping collection of Rs 100 Crore globally, thereby touching the pinnacle of a new milestone. The film, created by iconic filmmaker PA Ranjith, features Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathi, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, Daniel Caldakiron, and many others.

THANGALAAN RELEASE

Thangalaan, set against the backdrops of the historical context of the Kolar gold field, portrays the authentic experiences of marginalized individuals from previous centuries and their fight for justice, constrained by oppression, brought to life through elements of mystical realism and a novel cinematic language. In particular, the spellbinding and herculean performance of Chiyaan Vikram garnered a phenomenal response.

THANGALAAN BOX OFFICE REPORT

The film was released on August 15, the special occasion of Independence Day. It won critical acclaim and gratified fans' excitement and expectations with its commercial aspects, thereby touching a new milestone of 100Cr Box Office collection worldwide. Studio Green productions posted the collection figures on social media with the caption reading: A Victorious Triumph for Justice and the People The Glorious Epic #Thangalaan Crosses a Humongous ₹100cr+ Gross around the Globe

The film grossed with a huge collection of Rs 26 Crore on the first day of release itself, and it was a tremendous emblazonment in the career of Chiyaan Vikram.

The box office success of ‘Thangalaan’ isn’t confined to the Tamil regions' boundaries, but has also excelled across Telangana and Andhra. The makers have decided to release the film in North Indian territories from September 6 onwards.