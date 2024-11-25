Malavika Mohanan, the rising star of Indian cinema, has been garnering praise across multiple film industries, including Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Known for her versatility, Malavika has impressed audiences with her powerful performances. One of her most talked-about roles came in the critically acclaimed Tamil film ‘Thangalaan,’ where she starred alongside Chiyaan Vikram. Her portrayal of a fierce and magical character, Aarathi, left a lasting impact on both critics and viewers.

In a recent interview with HT, Malavika opened up about the response to her role in ‘Thangalaan’ and the challenges she faced. She expressed her gratitude for the positive reception of her performance, noting that it was one of the most physically and mentally demanding roles she had ever undertaken. "I'm happy that I got an amazing response for my performance. It was one of the hardest roles I've ever done," she shared.

Reflecting on the journey of acting and filmmaking, Malavika emphasized the importance of giving your best while working on a project. She explained, "Every film has its own journey. The more films you do, the more you realize that the only thing you can do is give your best while you're working on it—give it your all, so that you don't have any creative regrets." She added, "But after that, the film is really in the hands of the film gods; you can't control what happens after the film is released."

Malavika's role in ‘Thangalaan’ has been praised for its depth and intensity. As Aarathi, she portrayed a powerful, multi-dimensional character who embodied both strength and mysticism. Audiences and critics alike lauded her performance for its complexity and emotional depth.

Looking ahead, Malavika is set to make her Telugu debut in ‘The Raja Saab,’ where she will star opposite pan-India superstar Prabhas in a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. She also has a major project lined up with Karthi in the spy-thriller ‘Sardar 2.’ With these upcoming films, Malavika is poised to continue her upward trajectory in the industry.