New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's starrer 'Thangalaan' is finally out, and it looks like a mysterious one. Chiyaan Vikram's unrecognizable transformation in the movie ups the excitement level among fans. The small sneak-peek into the mysterious world of Thangalaan looks impressive.

Thangalaan Trailer:

Chiyaan Vikram delivers a jaw-dropping performance in this PA. Ranjith film. While the trailer transports you to a very different world, the story of the film captures the actual history of the Kolar Gold Fields (KFG).

Over two centuries ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own purposes. The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green. Besides Thangalaan, Studio Green, which has made several blockbuster films, has another big release this year with the Suriya starrer Kanguva.

Thangalaan is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.