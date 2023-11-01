New Delhi: Geeta Bhascker, the esteemed mother of director Tharun Bhascker, surprised none other than the charismatic actor, Vijay Deverakonda, with a mouthwatering offering of homemade biryani at the highly-anticipated pre-release event of Keedaa Cola.

As the tantalizing aroma of the biryani enveloped the event, it was impossible not to be drawn into the shared joy of the occasion. Vijay Deverakonda, a name synonymous with talent and charm in the industry, couldn't contain his gratitude for this heartfelt gesture from the director's mother. Their warm embrace conveyed an unspoken bond that spoke volumes about the mutual affection and respect they held for each other.

This touching exchange served as a testament to the deep connections that the world of cinema can weave. It transcended the boundaries of mere professional collaboration and instead underscored the authentic fondness and camaraderie shared by these industry stalwarts.

Vijay Deverakonda's meteoric ascent to stardom, catalyzed by his exceptional performance in Pelli Choopulu, had fans eagerly anticipating his next collaboration with Tharun Bhascker. Amidst the buzz and speculation, the actor and director chose the perfect moment at the pre-release event of Keedaa Cola to put all doubts to rest. With the announcement of their new project, it's safe to say that fans are now on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the cinematic magic this dynamic duo is set to deliver. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will now be seen in ‘Family Star’.