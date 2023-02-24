topStoriesenglish2576562
SALAAR

The Makers Of Salaar Announce The Wrap-Up Of Shruti Haasan's 'Aadya'

Salaar is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2023. It's one of the most important projects that everyone is eyeing on, as it marks the biggest collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. 

Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
The Makers Of Salaar Announce The Wrap-Up Of Shruti Haasan's 'Aadya'

New Delhi: Hombale films announce the wrap-up of Shruti Haasan's character Aadya from Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar starring Prabhas

Ever since its announcement, Prabhas-starrer Salaar has been one of the most anticipated films of the year that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. The makers are constantly keeping the audiences' excitement on the surge by sharing the progress of the film. While they recently shared a glimpse from the night shoot, now the makers informed the wrap of its female lead Shruti Haasan aka Aadya.

While sharing the wrap-up of Shruti Haasan aka Aadya from Salaar, the makers shared a picture. They further jotted down the caption - "It's a wrap for Aadya, @shrutihaasan"

Salaar is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2023. It's one of the most important projects that everyone is eyeing on, as it marks the biggest collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. 

Meanwhile, it is being learned that Hombale Films’ Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of Salaar, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun! Releasing on 28th September 2023.

salaarSalaar wrapSalaar release dateSalaar PrabhasSalaar Shruti Haasan

