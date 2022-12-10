topStoriesenglish
The OTT release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' brought a storm of netizens' love; check out!

The OTT release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' has been eagerly awaited by her fans. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making a lot of noise for her amazing performance in her latest release 'Yashoda'.
  • While the actress made waves with her presence in never seen before action avatar in the film, she made everyone fall in love with her yet again.
  • While the film was released in the theaters last month worldwide in different languages, it created a rage with its success.

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making a lot of noise for her amazing performance in her latest release 'Yashoda'. While the actress made waves with her presence in never seen before action avatar in the film, she made everyone fall in love with her yet again. While the film was released in the theaters last month worldwide in different languages, it created a rage with its success. 

The same successful phenomenon has been witnessed on its OTT release, which certainly made all her fans shower their love on the Social media universe. 

The OTT release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' has been eagerly awaited by her fans. The wait has brought a storm on social media with fans pouring their love for her. While expressing their love, netizens wrote:

 

 

 

With Yashoda now released, Samantha is all set to be seen in Kushi, Shaakuntalam, Citadel and another Hollywood project next.

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections