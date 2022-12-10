The OTT release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' brought a storm of netizens' love; check out!

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making a lot of noise for her amazing performance in her latest release 'Yashoda'. While the actress made waves with her presence in never seen before action avatar in the film, she made everyone fall in love with her yet again. While the film was released in the theaters last month worldwide in different languages, it created a rage with its success.

The same successful phenomenon has been witnessed on its OTT release, which certainly made all her fans shower their love on the Social media universe.

The OTT release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' has been eagerly awaited by her fans. The wait has brought a storm on social media with fans pouring their love for her. While expressing their love, netizens wrote:

Impeccable Performance my lovable Sam in #YashodaOnPrime !

I thoroughly enjoyed the film & loved it about the Script too. The climax was too good. Twist I liked it more in this film. Especially the fight scene's done by our beloved @Samanthaprabhu2 it was amazing! pic.twitter.com/JbcCAekdfo — (@yours_sainath) December 10, 2022

The intense level of action sequences this movie involved, she pulled it off once again



She was dubbing for it while in hospital with an IV catheter inserted and working out with one as well… dedication #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #YashodaOnPrime #Yashoda pic.twitter.com/sr8AWuKtEL — Anj (@anjanaann) December 9, 2022

With Yashoda now released, Samantha is all set to be seen in Kushi, Shaakuntalam, Citadel and another Hollywood project next.