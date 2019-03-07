This video of Sapna Choudhary dancing on 'Goli Chal Javegi' goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary has a huge fan following on social media—all thanks to her superhit grooving numbers. The reality tv star, who is a trained dancer, took to Instagram to share a video.

In the video, Sapna can be seen dancing on her popular number 'Goli Chal Javegi'. Check out the video:

Sapna was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' as a contestant.

Sapna is known for her dance which got her recognition and fame. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2. Her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit and is often played at weddings, functions and parties.