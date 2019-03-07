हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

This video of Sapna Choudhary dancing on 'Goli Chal Javegi' goes viral-Watch

Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary has a huge fan following on social media—all thanks to her superhit grooving numbers. The reality tv star, who is a trained dancer, took to Instagram to share a video.

This video of Sapna Choudhary dancing on &#039;Goli Chal Javegi&#039; goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary has a huge fan following on social media—all thanks to her superhit grooving numbers. The reality tv star, who is a trained dancer, took to Instagram to share a video.

In the video, Sapna can be seen dancing on her popular number 'Goli Chal Javegi'. Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sapna was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' as a contestant.

Sapna is known for her dance which got her recognition and fame. She made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2. Her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became an instant hit and is often played at weddings, functions and parties.

Tags:
sapna choudharyHaryanvi songssapna chaudhary picsgoli chal javegi
Next
Story

Would've been an honour to play Sandeep Unnikrishnan: Mahesh Babu

Must Watch

PT14M51S

Blast in Jammu and Kashmir bus stand; 18 injured