Thunivu vs Varisu Box Office collections Day 2, India, worldwide: Ajith and Vijay starrer battle is big!

New Delhi: South film industry's two legendary stars Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's major releases Thunivu and Varisu released on the same day smashing Box Office ticket counters. The competition is neck-to-neck and how! Fans are loving both the entertainers and the numbers are huge on Day 2 as well. Reports suggest between both Tamil dramas, the difference isn't much.

THUNIVU BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS DAY 2

Thunivu managed to collect Rs 14.91 crore on the second day after earning Rs 24.4 crore on the first day. Thunivu has minted a total of Rs 44.31 crore, according to the trade portal Sacnilk. The number is likely to witness a rise over the weekend.

Thunivu is also a Tamil action heist film written and directed by H Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor. It stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy with John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

The film was earlier titled AK61, Ajith's 61st film in a leading role.

#Thunivu has crossed A$100K in Australia.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2023

VARISU DAY 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Vijay's Varisu earned around Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on day 2 after raking in Rs 26.7 crore on its first day. Therefore, taking Varisu's grand total of two days to Rs 42.9 crore as per Business Today. The films are getting global acceptance as well.

Varisu is a Tamil action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.